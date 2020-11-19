Speedy Boarding And love !

Taiwan Air has a very speedy and special offer for Christmas.

TAIWAN Air is currently running a special promotion for Christmas 2020, and it involves finding love a mile up!

On Christmas day new years eve and new years day you can book a place on a flight that doesn’t actually go anywhere but up.

The special flight involves speed dating on a plane as it takes off stays in the air for a couple of hours then lands at the same airport in Taiwan.

It costs around 390 euros, and single people can take the flight and chat to like-minded individuals whilst flying around .its strictly monitored though and there is a ‘reveal’ at the end of the flight where passengers can say whether they liked the person or not and if there were any favourites.

It may be designed for people who love travel and getting on aircraft, and like speed dating but in a plane would you find love amongst the packets of peanuts and lemon-scented wipes?

The Christmas day flight is apparently already fully booked with new years eve filling up fast.

At nearly 400 euros it’s a lot of money but would you go that extra ‘mile up’ for love?

