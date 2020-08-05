OUTRAGE after Jet2 Refuse to fly to Spain’s Costa Blanca and Costa del Sol as ALL flights CANCELLED

Flights and holidays to Spain have been cancelled until at least August 17 – including to destinations such as Malaga, Alicante and Costa de Almeria.

Jet2 also confirmed that it had temporarily suspended holidays to mainland Portugal. This will particularly affect flights to Faro (Algarve), with cancellations in place up to August 17. Holidaymakers that were looking forward to coming to Spain were outraged at the news, some have been waiting for months and have already been cancelled two or three times.

Patricia Grimes from Leeds said: That’s it, I’m finished forever with Jet2, we book and they cancel, we book again and they cancel! This last time I thought we were on our way and then I get a text saying it’s cancelled again! There are rumours circulating that Jet2 will not be flying to Spain until next year- people need to know this before they book. I don’t want a voucher or a bl**dy refund, I want to go on Holiday to Spain”!

The move follows criticism from some passengers who said they were being charged more money to fly back on rescheduled flights. Other customers said they were anxious and upset about having their holidays cut short and their flights cancelled.

More cancellations

Jet2 has also cancelled its flights to Larnaca and Paphos in Cyprus for the next week or so. The airline said that flights should resume to these destinations from August 17 – though this is dependent on Cypriot authorities reviewing its entry criteria.

It confirmed that those affected will be offered the option to rebook with no admin fee, a refund credit or a full cash refund.