School Canteens Delayed Again but Progress Made on Technology

THE school canteens for Malaga have been delayed yet again, but distinct progress in being made with Laptops for children and COVID-19 safety measures in schools.

As the school year started, Malaga schools found that many were to be without a dining room. This affected over 2000 children in nearly 50 schools. Repeated delays have been experienced and now the expected opening date is early December.

The start of the pandemic saw technology become far more important with classes being held online, this caused issue for many families that did not have computers or internet. Much progress has been made and many laptops were supplied to families earlier this year. More are set to come.

To ensure the safety inside schools, masks and hand gel supplies are now reaching institutions after a previous supply issue.

