Caixa Bank donate 80,200 euros to soup kitchens in Malaga

“LA CAIXA” Foundation and CaixaBank donate a huge €82,200 to soup kitchens helping those in poverty in Malaga.

The Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, and the local director of CaixaBank in Eastern Andalucia and Murcia, Juan Ignacio Zafra, attended this Wednesday, November 19, an event in which the “la Caixa” Banking Foundation, through the Social Action of CaixaBank has donated a total of €80,200 euros to the Malaga soup kitchens in collaboration with the Town Hall.

The bank actively supports the daily work carried out by the soup kitchens and the entities that support them to alleviate the socio-economic situation of the most vulnerable families in the city, which has been increased as a result of the current pandemic.

The amounts donated have been made based on what was requested by each of the soup kitchens, explained from the Malaga Town Hall in a statement.

Currently, the city’s network of soup kitchens is made up of Santo Domingo , Yo Soy Tu, Naim, Santa Teresa, Amfremar, Integración Comunidad Gitana and Ángeles Malagueños.

The Malaga Town Hall, through the Social Rights Area, has supported since its creation the work carried out by these groups, which complement the aid that the council offers to the Malaga population with financial needs.

During 2020, the Malaga Town Hall has granted these groups a total of €95,652 euros.

The city’s soup kitchens offer 3,614 food services on a daily basis.

