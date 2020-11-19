HURRICANE Iota inflicts catastrophic damage in Nicaragua as 60,000 flee from their homes



At least 6 people are dead and another 60,000 people have been evacuated from their homes as Hurricane Iota battered Nicaragua on Tuesday, November 17 after making landfall in the Central American country the previous evening.

The latest devastation comes just weeks after Hurricane ETA made landfall on November 3, but authorities claim Iota is the biggest storm to ever hit the country.

La Prensa reported that at least three of the victims are children, with two siblings ages eight and eleven swept away by floods south of the capital, Monagua.

VIDEO: Destroyed houses, toppled trees in Colombia's Providencia island after passage of Iota.

Providencia residents walk through the debris after the passage of the only Atlantic hurricane this year to reach the maximum Category 5 status pic.twitter.com/TVPyL0AP9d — AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 18, 2020



Meteorologists say this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June to November, is the most active in history.

Biden tweeted on Tuesday: “I’m keeping in my prayers all of our friends and neighbours in Hurricane Iota’s path and those impacted by Hurricane Eta across Central America.

“The increasing frequency of these powerful storms is another reason that fighting climate change will be one of my top priorities.”

