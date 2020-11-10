SPAIN is sending humanitarian aid to help those affected by Storm Eta in Nicaragua.

-- Advertisement --



Storm Eta hit Nicaragua early November and has also devastated Costa Rica, Panama and Guatemala amongst other places. The victims of Storm Eta have seen flooding and landslides and many lives and homes have been lost. There are also numerous people missing. Europa Press reports that AECID, the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation, “will send humanitarian aid worth 150,000 euros to support people affected by the passage of hurricane ‘Eta’ in Northern Nicaragua.” There is much work to be done to help the victims of Storm Eta.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Storm Eta Victims in Nicaragua to Receive Spanish Aid”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!