South Australia to Go into Severe Lockdown at Midnight

SOUTH Australia is set to go into severe Lockdown at midnight today. The extreme measures are a matter of urgency and residents will not be allowed to leave the house for 6 days.

According to the Daily Mail “Premier Steven Marshall announced on Wednesday the state would enter lockdown at midnight to combat a ‘particularly sneaky’ and ‘highly contagious’ mutation of COVID-19 which has infected two more people, taking the cluster in Adelaide to 22 cases.”

The severe lockdown will include cancelling funerals and weddings, mandatory face masks and being confined to home, without being able to leave to exercise. The rules will be amongst the harshest in the world and will last for 6 days. Panic buying has already started, and police are ready to intervene if necessary. 8 days of further restrictions will follow the initial 6-day lockdown.

Nicola Spurrier, Chief health Officer Professor, commented on the rush to implement the lockdown, ‘If I thought about this all day and then told the police commissioner, the premier, tonight, he would already be 12 hours behind so we really need to act fast under this”.

The new strain of coronavirus is spreading rapidly and is thought to have a shortened incubation period, with people becoming ill around 24 hours after first exposure.

