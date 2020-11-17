Cold Freeze for Forthcoming COVID-19 Vaccine Offered by Company in Lucena

Cold freeze facilities for the forthcoming COVID-19 vaccines have been offered by a High-Tech Company in Lucena.

With the new COVID-19 vaccine being availably shortly, the logistics of storing and transporting the vaccine to the population will be complex. The vaccine will need to be stored in cold freeze at around minus 75 degrees Celsius.

The Effimed and Efficold firms in Lucena have a proven track record in logistics and have high tech storage facilities. According to Europapress “Efficold, through its Effimed division, has wanted to make available to the national health sector and the Junta de Andalucía, in particular, all its advances in terms of sanitary cold technology”. Hopefully, this offers a step forward in defeating the Coronavirus.

