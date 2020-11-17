Nottingham Scientist Invents Face Mask That Kills COVID-19

A NOTTINGHAM scientist has invented a new face mask that can kill Covid-19. The mask is set to start production in Nottingham in November and hopefully will start to be available to buy in December.

Dr Gareth Cave, from the Nottingham Trent University is the mask’s inventor and is an expert in nanotechnology. The mask is said to be over 90% effective.

The new technology will give more protection from Covid-19 than a standard mask and come at a slightly higher cost but seems worth it. ITV reports that “the anti-viral face covering features a fluid-repellent outer layer which reduces the inhalation of droplets that carry Covid-19. There is also a copper lining embedded in the mask which releases ions which kill the virus if they come into contact with it. Tests have shown that the masks kills more than 90% of flu and coronavirus infections.”

As the world waits for the coronavirus vaccines to be available this is a further step forward in the fight against COVID-19.

