‘HUMBLE and kind’ Prince Harry spotted out volunteering in LA

The Duke of Sussex was spotted volunteering alongside Compton Veterans in LA on November 13 where he helped pack and distribute food parcels as part of their #OperationNourish programme.

One volunteer, who took photos of Prince Harry, praised him for being “humble and kind” as he quietly joined the initiative without being followed by photographers.

Twitter user Aut to Do wrote: “Following in his mother’s footsteps doing the things that mean something to him, in the places that have the biggest impact, the People’s Prince.”

Another user, called Missy Loves Handbags, said: “Harry doing what he can for Veterans…even abroad.”

Royal author Omid Scobie wrote:

“The community-focused organisation works to improve quality of life for veterans, their families, and neighbours.

“Also worth noting that Harry’s participation took place with no fanfare or media.

“ComptonVeterans and WFEF_official (who help military veterans experiencing homelessness and hardship) hold drives to collect and distribute donations every week.”

