Prince Harry and Meghan Markle pay Remembrance Day respects

PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle visited the Los Angeles National Cemetery today to lay flowers and mark Remembrance Sunday.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex laid flowers from their own garden on the graves of two Commonwealth soldiers and were seen paying their respects to all those who have sacrificed their lives for our freedom.

Harry, who served as Captain Wales in the British Army for a decade, also laid a wreath at an obelisk in the cemetery inscribed with the words, “In Memory of the Men Who Offered Their Lives in Defense of Their Country”.

On it, he had written, “To all those who have served, and are serving. Thank you.”

They laid one set of flowers on the grave of a man who had served in the Royal Canadian Artillery and some more on the grave of a man from the Royal Australian Air Force.

The Royal couple wore face masks to the cemetery, only removing them when they were alone. The Duke also wore a number of medals, including his Queen’s Golden Jubilee medal, 2002, his 2008 Afghanistan Operational Service medal and his Queen’s Diamond Jubilee medal from 2012.

