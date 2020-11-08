Prince Harry was reportedly refused permission to have a wreath laid on his behalf this Remembrance Sunday.

-- Advertisement --



The Duke reportedly requested it but was denied on the basis he no longer represents the monarchy, as reported by The Times.

It shows yet another hint of the ongoing fall out between Harry and the royal family after he stepped down as a senior royal.

Harry first laid a wreath at the Cenotaph in 2009 when he was 25.

According to the Times, Harry is believed to be “deeply saddened” by the refusal, although the Queen was reportedly not made aware of her grandson’s request.

It comes after Prince William attended this morning’s service, where he did lay a wreath of remembrance as the Queen and the Duchess of Cambridge watched on.

Since his decade of military service, Harry has become a prominent voice for veterans’ causes, including the Invictus Games, a sporting event for the wounded soldiers.

In a recording for the Declassified podcast which will air Sunday, November 8, Prince Harry said, “Remembrance Day for me is a moment for respect and for hope.

“I wear the poppy to celebrate the bravery and determination of all our veterans. These are the people and moments I remember when I salute when I stand at attention and when I lay a wreath at the Cenotaph.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Prince Harry ‘refused permission to have Remembrance Day wreath laid for him’”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!