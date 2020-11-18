HOPE for Christmas as UK Covid-19 cases drop and deaths also fall



A lockdown-free Christmas could be a real possibility as figures on Wednesday, November 18 show that Covid-19 cases in the UK dropped to 19,609 while deaths fell to 529.

Borsi Johnson said it was his ‘desire to try and allow loved ones to have Christmas together’ while ministers are said to be discussing options for a 5-day reprieve between December 24 to 28 to allow families to celebrate the festive period together.

However, speaking at a Downing Street press conference on Wednesday, Public Health England’s top doctor Susan Hopkins warned that for every day the restrictions are loosened, another 5 days will be required to undo the damage caused. This would mean an additional 25 days of restrictions after the Christmas period

Dr Hopkins said: ‘We are very keen that we have a Christmas as close to normal as possible. That requires all of us to make every effort over this national restriction period, and even in early December, to get the cases as low as possible and to reduce the risk of transmission within households and between families.

