Rapid COVID Testing Raises Possibility of Quarantine Free Holidays

THE RAPID COVID testing that is being trialled in Liverpool raises the possibility of Quarantine Free Holidays, or at the very least, holidays with a shorter self-isolation period, after the end of the second Lockdown that England is currently experiencing.

Liverpool is currently undergoing a 2-week trial where all residents are able to have COVID-19 tests. This is the first city wide trial in England. The trial is using the traditional swab test, and a new lateral flow test. This allows quick results and does not require the expertise of a laboratory.

Grant Shapps, Transport Secretary explains that “I want you to know that we’ve been making good progress on a ‘test to release’ programme to launch once we’re out of lockdown”. The programme will see travellers arriving in the UK and being able to have a rapid COVID test. The test on arrival approach, like other countries have tried, will have to be paid for by the traveller, but would give easy access to a test, which has not been possible so far when arriving in the UK. This would see self -isolation times reduced, and it is hoped, give travellers peace of mind, and encourage travel after the second lockdown is due to end in early December. According to Shapps, “Ultimately, it could open the way for non-quarantined air travel.”

