Mass Covid-19 Testing for Liverpool

Liverpool is set to receive mass COVID-19 testing for the whole of the City. As England is now in the second Lockdown and cases of Coronavirus are still increasing, Liverpool will start mass testing the population.

In October Liverpool was the first City to be put under the very high alert category of the previous three-tier system, and this helped cases fall. Unfortunately, Liverpool was still higher than the National average of 236 per 100,000 at over 300 cases per 100,000 in early November.

This will be the first trial that will involve an entire City and the Mayor of Liverpool, Joe Anderson, has said the City has “absolutely nothing to lose”. The trial will initially last for 2 weeks and will see 6 testing centres open, followed by 30 plus mobile sites and a further 50 alternative testing sites. Two different types of tests will be available, a new test that can provide results in 20 minutes, the lateral flow test, and the normal swab test.

The BBC reported that “Liverpool’s director of public health Matthew Ashton told BBC Breakfast it could last longer, saying he wants “to make sure [the pilot is] long enough for us to be able to see the impact”.

