COVID-19 Outbreak at Ikea Reading

A COVID-19 Outbreak has been detected at the Ikea store in Reading.

The store is currently closed to the public but online ordering with click-and-collect is still in operation. The Reading store has 13 staff with confirmed positive test results for COVID-19.

Ikea Reading initially became aware of the problem on Saturday when 1 member of staff tested positive. It was not long before the Track and Trace system started to send alerts to other staff members. Currently 73 people have been sent home to self-isolate, of which, 60 were notified by Track and Trace that they were at risk. The affected staff that are in self-isolation have been given full pay. Hopefully, the isolation will prove effective and the outbreak will be contained.

Ikea Reading Manager, Kim Chin-Sung explained that “The health and safety of our customers and co-workers is our top priority.

“We have extremely robust safety measures in place, including social distancing, protective screens and additional regular cleaning.”

