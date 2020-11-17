Three Arrested as Police Hunt for Stolen Billion Euro Jewel Collection

Three people have been arrested in Berlin as German police hunt for the priceless jewels stolen during a dramatic heist in Dresden last year.

Over 1600 officers took part in raids across the capital, targeting ten apartments as well as garages and vehicles. Germany’s Bild newspaper reports that police are targeting the Remmo clan of thieves, who were previously linked to a major jewel robbery in Berlin.

On November 25, 2019, highly skilled criminals disabled the power of Dresden’s Grunes Gewolbe (Green Vault) state museum in the city’s Royal Palace. This allowed them to enter the building through a window and make off with a collection of historic jewels whose value has been described as ‘incalculable’.

Experts believe the diamond-encrusted artefacts, which once belonged to an 18th century Saxon ruler, to be worth over one billion euro. The items include the 49-carat ‘Dresden Diamond’ as well as a sword encrusted with nine large and 770 small diamonds.

German Police say the three arrested individuals are suspected of ‘serious gang robbery and arson’, the latter charge referring to the Audi A6 getaway car which was subsequently torched. A reward of 500,000 euro has been offered for the jewels’ recovery, and it is unclear whether today’s operation was triggered by a tip-off.

