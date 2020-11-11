A THIEF stole expensive gems from a London jewellers by swapping them for pebbles.

-- Advertisement --



A court has heard how a thief posing as a diamond expert ‘stole £4.2m (€4.7m) in gems from a jewellers by swapping them for pebbles’.

Jurors were told how Lulu Lakatos, who called herself Anna, was able to use sleight of hand to pull off the heist which saw Boodles chairman Nicholas Wainwright robbed of his riches.

Wainwright had been lured to a meeting in Monaco with two men claiming to be Russian businessmen interested in buying diamonds but wanting a gemologist to inspect them first at the family-owned Boodles in Mayfair.

The conspirators then travelled to London where Lakatos allegedly was taken to the store basement to examine the gems where she made the switch.

Four of the gang were seen on CCTV pretending to window-shop nearby and after the ‘exchange’ was made, the gang left the UK within three hours of the theft, which was discovered the next day.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Thief stole expensive gems from jewellers by swapping them for pebbles”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!