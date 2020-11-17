Liverpool Coronavirus Deniers Branded ‘village idiots’ by Councillor and branded as as “selfish, ignorant and irresponsible”.

-- Advertisement --



Merseyside Police made 27 arrests at the anti-lockdown protest and described protestors as “selfish, ignorant and irresponsible”. One of the main architects of Liverpool’s mass COVID-19 testing programme, Councillor Paul Brant, has dismissed protesters who marched through the city as “village idiots”.

The demonstration, which happened on Saturday, saw 27 people arrested after they gathered to complain about lockdown restrictions and the mass-testing programme in Liverpool, operation Moonshot. Councillor Paul Brant, who is overseeing the testing pilot project for the city council, said the “noisy minority” should be ignored.

He said: “Every village has a village idiot, and we are a big city so we have more than one and most of them were gathered in the city centre. The reality is that they are representative of nobody but themselves. My mother always said that empty vessels make the most noise.” Mr Brant added that falling infection rates in the city were evidence that the restrictions and mass testing were starting to work.

In new data released on Monday, eight more deaths were reported from the Liverpool University Hospital Trust as cases continue to rise here. A further seven deaths were also reported from the Warrington and Halton Teaching Hospitals Trust.

Elsewhere in England, the NHS said that a further 190 people, who had tested positive for coronavirus, had died in hospitals. These newly reported deaths had brought the total in England since the start of the pandemic to 45, 592 people who had died from the virus.

Also according to NHS data, a total of 1.17m people had tested positive for the virus this year.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Liverpool Coronavirus Deniers Branded ‘village idiots’ by Councillor”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.