Liverpool player tests positive for coronavirus

LIVERPOOL player Mohamed Salah tests positive for coronavirus

Liverpool forward Mo Salah has tested positive for coronavirus, it has been reported on Friday, November 13, ahead of next weekend’s showdown with Premier League leaders Leicester City. It also looks like Jurgen Klopp will not be able to select Salah for the Champions League return against Atalanta at Anfield on Wednesday, November 25.

A statement from the EFA confirmed that the 28-year-old is self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, ahead of the national team’s African Cup of Nations qualifier double-header against Togo.

“The medical test conducted on the arrival of our national football team showed that our international player, Mohamed Salah, the star of Liverpool, was infected with coronavirus, after his test came back positive, although is not suffering from any symptoms.

“All other members of the team were negative.”

Other Liverpool teammates who have tested positive over the last few weeks include Sadio Mane, Xherdan Shaqiri and Thiago Alcantara

