THIS Sunday, November 22 sees a crucial meeting between all of the experts related to the current restrictions in Andalucia ;

-- Advertisement --



Will the committee decide to tighten the restrictions or ease them, this will depend on current data provided by the relative specialist departments of the government?

One thing is for sure for all concerned the economy needs more help through this crisis.

The current measures will remain in place till midnight on Tuesday, November 24.

The measures in place may be altered to allow for more flexibility in the economy, something deemed critical if the Christmas season is to be ‘saved’.

Financial hardship has hit many, in particular, small businesses that can no longer afford to trade and in turn require help themselves with the cost of everyday living.

There exists now, a direct aid fund for the Andalucia government giving approximately €1,000 to around 80,000 small businesses in the region and would be distributed it’s believed within one month.

All talk, however, about this coming Sunday’s meeting will be focused on the burning question “Will there be tighter restrictions and will Andalucia face further hardship.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Crucial meeting this Sunday ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.