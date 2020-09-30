Junta de Andalucia announce new measures that will be implemented, IF NECESSARY.

New COVID-19 measures have been announced for the Andalucía region that see a range of new measures being made available, SHOULD they be necessary, to curb the spread of coronavirus in specific regions or towns.

After a meeting on Monday, September 28 and a further consolidatory session on Tuesday, September 29, the new measures were agreed as a necessary safe guard to ensure that the community transmission of the virus is contained.

Currently, only Casariche, Sevilla, is subject to the new restrictions with a range of rapid testing occurring throughout the region in 11 other areas to ensure that appropriate monitoring of the wider situation takes place and is as accurate as possible.

Casariche will see the town blocked off for two weeks with only essential workers being allowed in and out of the area.

The measures that will be at the disposal of the government will include limiting groups to a maximum of six in bars and restaurants, but currently there is no mentions of restriction in a private residence.

Additional measures MAY also include limitation on face-to-face teaching, restriction of social mobility, further restriction of numbers at funerals, wakes, wedding and additional time restrictions for the hospitality sector.

Currently the restrictions would see bars, restaurants and commercial premises closed at 10pm and those environments returning to a restriction of 50% capacity with a maintenance of at least 1.5metres of social distancing between customer groups.

Funerals and Wakes would be restricted in attendance to 15 people outside and 10 if carried out indoors. Weddings would see a restriction in size to 30 attendees whether in an indoor or outdoor space.

Furthermore, public and private markets would not be allowed to open however sports facilities may continue to operate however only at 50% capacity.

They state that the primary objective is to ensure that the primary health sector is not overloaded by new infections and that the containment of the spread is carried out to the benefit of the wider community.

The Junta de Andalucia has accepted that the restrictions, if implemented, would have wide reaching social and economic results and, as such, will ONLY implement if a town, city or region demonstrates 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants within the previous 14 days.

At the time of print, the majority of Andalucia will NOT be required to undertake these measures however, the situation is fast changing and changes could occur regularly.

The full PDF including all the details of the new measures can be found on the Junta de Andalucia website, click here.

