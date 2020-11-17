Captain Sir Tom Moore Wins Pride of Britain Award Becoming Oldest GQ Cover Star

Captain Sir Tom Moore Wins Pride of Britain Award Becoming Oldest Ever GQ Cover Star.

Captain Sir Tom Moore has had an incredible year in which he raised millions for NHS charities and received a knighthood from the Queen. To cap it all, he has now become a glossy fashion magazine cover star. The lockdown hero has become the oldest – and arguably the most dapper – British GQ cover star as the magazine awarded him its ‘Inspiration’ award as part of its Men Of The Year issue.

The 100-year-old appears on the cover wearing a tuxedo and draped in a Union flag, his medals proudly on display. Captain Tom became a national hero and raise over £30 million for NHS charities during the height of the first coronavirus wave in the spring when he set himself a walking challenge.

He had originally set out to raise £1,000 by talking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on 30 April. But his sterling efforts inspired a lock-downed nation looking for good news among the increasingly bleak headlines, and donations and well-wishes soon flooded in.

He was singled out for praise by prime minister Boris Johnson, who said the centenarian had “provided us all with a beacon of light through the fog of coronavirus”.

He said that being on the cover was “something special” and quipped: “Maybe next year, I’ll be the oldest again!” Of his attitude to life, he added: “Negative thoughts don’t seem to be part of me. “I always think of the beneficial things.”

