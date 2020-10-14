Captain Sir Tom Moore receives first veterans railcard

Captain Sir Tom Moore was the first to receive a new railcard for all UK military veterans.

The NHS Fundraising hero was presented his pass by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, allowing him to travel with up to a third off rail fares, with discounted tickets for companions of any age.

From November 5, about 830,000 veterans will be able to get the railcard as a thank you for their service.

Captain Tom, a World War Two veteran who stole the hearts of the country when he raised almost £33million for the NHS by walking 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April, said it was a ‘wonderful occasion’.

The railcard’s potential to help veterans visit their loved ones and get back into the working world is important to Sir Tom. He said, ‘It is a rare opportunity to show thanks and gratitude to veterans and this railcard is a necessary recognition and investment in veterans, giving them the ability to re-connect and combat loneliness, something that we promote and support at The Captain Tom Foundation.’

The new railcard is part of the Government’s veterans strategy, which aims to provide support in areas such as relationships, employment, health, finance, and housing, for people who have served in the military.

Shapps explained, ‘We have an eternal debt of honour to those who have served our country, and this railcard is part of marking our gratitude. ‘For veterans looking to re-enter the world of work and connect with friends and family, it will cut the cost of travel to open up new opportunities.