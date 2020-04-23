Captain Tom Moore makes British Expats in Spain Proud after Being Honoured with Special Pride of Britain Award for his Inspiring Fundraising Walk

British expats on the Costa del Sol and the Costa Blanca have expressed their national pride as Captain Tom Moore was honoured with a special Pride of Britain Award for his astonishing fundraising walk that inspired the nation.

The Second World War veteran was told about his honour by video link by Pride of Britain host Carol Vorderman as an early 100th birthday surprise, she revealed that the Pride of Britain team had received thousands of nominations for Captain Tom to receive an award this year for this amazing efforts.

Stars had lined up to pay tribute to his efforts in a special video, including actors Dame Julie Walters, Michael Sheen and Sir David Jason and sporting heroes Anthony Joshua, Harry Kane and Joe Root.

Captain Tom, who had already revealed himself to be a big fan of the Pride of Britain, said: “I’m totally in awe of this award, it’s such a prestigious one, and thank you to everyone who voted.”

“Awww what a brilliant man, we shall all be raising a glass to his health on the 30th, makes us all so proud to be British,” said Liz Cunliffe, a regular at Shaggy’s bar on the port in Fuengirola, Costa del Sol, Spain.

The total so far raised by the 99-year-old army veteran for NHS Charities is an astonishing £28 million.



