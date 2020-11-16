UK Coronavirus Deaths Soar to Over 50,000 as a further 213 people lose their lives.

The latest figures from the Department of Health have come out this afternoon and revealed that the death toll in all settings has increased by 213 in the past 24 hours which is highest Monday death toll since May.

This brings the UK’s officially recorded death toll to 52,147 in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the community. The Department of Health has also announced that new cases have increased by 21,363 – a similar number to last Monday when 21,350 were revealed to have tested positive.

This brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,390,681. Yesterday, the daily death toll increased by 168 – the highest jump on a Sunday since 379 deaths were announced on May 24, when the UK was emerging from its initial peak of the pandemic.

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is self-isolating in his official residence after meeting with a member of Parliament who was later found to be infected with coronavirus, as talks between the U.K. and the European Union on a future trade deal enter their last stretch.

Johnson said in a video clip that it didn’t matter that he was “bursting with antibodies” after being infected by COVID-19 earlier this year: “We’ve got to interrupt the spread of the disease,” he pleaded, adding that he was “full of optimism and confidence” about the U.K.’s ability to end the pandemic.

Advisers and ministers will be banned from entering the prime minister’s official residence in the next two weeks, and Johnson will keep manning government business via videoconferences.

“The announcement will raise questions over how rigidly No. 10 has been following social distancing rules and minimizing contacts during lockdown.’ Four more members of the House of Commons went into self-isolation Monday after the same meeting in the prime minister’s offices at 10, Downing Street.

How the disease progressing in the Uk

Cases in the UK first peaked in early April, before beginning to fall from May to early July. Since August, however, daily cases have once again and the UK is now in the grips of a second wave. Numbers passed the earlier peak in September and have continued to rise in October – although some of this can be attributed to increased testing and targeted testing in coronavirus outbreak areas.

