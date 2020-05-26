UK Coronavirus Deaths Fall to Six Week Low

Deaths linked to COVID-19 in the UK have fallen to a six-week low, official figures show.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) has said that the number of deaths linked to coronavirus in the UK has fallen to its lowest level in six weeks, it also mentioned that the total number of deaths has continued to decrease across all England.

The ONS said 2,639 deaths involving COVID-19 were registered in England and Wales in the seven days to Friday 15 May. This is the lowest total since the week ending 3 April, when 3,801 coronavirus-related deaths were registered, the total number of deaths registered in the week to 15 May was 16,366.

Care home deaths still remain at the epicenter of coronavirus deaths in the Uk and are well above the national average says the ONS. The highest regional number of COVID-19 deaths in the country – 620 – was in the North West for the second consecutive week.

In Wales, 180 deaths were registered in the week to 15 May, accounting for 23.3% of the total and across England and Wales as a whole, the number of fatalities from all causes was 14,573 which is 3,380 lower than a fortnight before, but 4,385 more than the five-year average.

In the week to 15 May, 37.2% of deaths in care homes in England and Wales involved COVID-19, 2% down from 39.2% two weeks before.



