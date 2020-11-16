Possible Drive-by Shooting in Eccles, Manchester

THE POSSIBLE drive-by shooting happened on Saturday night in Eccles, Manchester. According to police, a man aged 20, was shot from a moving car. It is possible that he was riding his bike at the time. The man was been taken to hospital and it is believed that he will recover from his injuries.

Police were called at around 8pm on Saturday night to Anson Street. According to the Manchester Evening Post, on Sunday “a large cordon and forensics tent remained in place and some of those who have lived on the street for a long time have become resigned to expecting a certain level of crime in the area.”

The Salford area is seeing a worrying amount of crime, and already this year, a man was shot by hitmen in a house very close to Anson Street, the scene of the current shooting. A local resident told the Manchester Evening Post “I’m not used to shootings but I’ve become used to the fact that we’ve got elevated crime in the area. I’ve probably seen it all on this estate.”

