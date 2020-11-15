Manchester Police Reveal Identity of Burned Body in Woodland- They are Not Treating the Incident as Suspicious.

GMP has revealed the identity of the burned body mystery they discovered last night in Moston Manchester. The body was of Grandmother Julie Ainsley, 48, who was discovered following reports of a person on fire in the woodland area on Saturday evening.

Touching tributes have been flooding in for the nan-of-five who, according to loved ones, had been struggling with her mental health- dozens of her friends and family members have flooded social media with messages of praise for her. Heartbroken daughter Jade Riley said that her mum was “always happy and making people laugh.” She said: “She was obviously battling with her issues, but most of the time she made out she was fine. She had five grandchildren and one on the way and she loved her family.”

Julie’s former partner, Steven Riley, described how she “struggled with everyday life”. He said: “She was great, she was a mum and a grandma”, he said. She lived in Moston all of her life. We still got on really well and I loved her, she was my kid’s mam. She struggled with her mental health and it had got worse, she just struggled with everyday life.”