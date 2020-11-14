Woman’s Body Found on Fire in Manchester Woodland- Investigation Launched.

A WOMAN’S body has been found on fire in Manchester woodland this evening, police have immediately launched an investigation into the blaze.

According to reports, emergency services were called shortly after 6 pm after a member of the public alerted police that a person was on fire in a wooded area off Williams Road, Moston. Officers from Greater Manchester Police quickly attended the scene and discovered the body of a woman.

A tight security cordon remains in place and police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the blaze. Pictures from the scene show fire investigation teams and Greater Manchester Police officers in attendance.

A spokesperson from GMP told the Manchester Evening News: “Police were called around 6.15 pm this evening (Saturday 14 November 2020) by the fire service to a report of a fire in woodland near Williams Road, Moston. Emergency services attended and sadly found the body of a woman. A scene is in place and an investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.”

This is a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

