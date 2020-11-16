Fans of I’m a celebrity are a little annoyed that ant and dec have some trouble pronouncing a contestant’s name.

Giovanna Fletcher is a contestant on I’m a celebrity this year 2020, and the podcaster author and baby club presenter went for her first bushtucker trial spurred on by ant and dec.

Although her name reads Giovanna, it is pronounced like this “gee van ah”, something that fans were at pains to remind the lovable hosts’ Ant and Dec.

The “Gates to Hell” challenge, the first, saw celebs in a cage with mealworms crickets and cockroaches falling on them whilst they had to move a star.

Giovanna married to Tom from Pop band Mc Fly has impressed so far and is a warm favourite with fans as she became the first contestant to abseil down the cliff to retrieve backpacks.

The show continues from a welsh castle on ITV at 9 o clock UK time tonight, Monday the 16th of November.

