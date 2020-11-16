I’m A Celeb’s Mo Farah ‘gets Halal Food in Camp to Respect Religious Beliefs as the Series Kicks Off.

-- Advertisement --



I’m A Celeb 2020 star and Olympic legend Sir Mo Farah is being given halal meals when in camp in line with his religious beliefs, according to reports. Sir Mo will NOT be tucking into the same grub as his new pals, reports say.

It’s said Sir Mo, who’s a Muslim, asked show bosses if his food could be halal, in line with his religious beliefs. And ITV were happy to oblige, just as they did with former contestant Amir Khan during his 2017 show stint. Halal refers to the way in which meat is required to be prepared according to Islamic rules.

“He can’t eat certain food unless it’s prepared in the correct way according to his religion.” Mo told a source: “To be honest, I’m not a big eater.” Ahead of his I’m A Celeb stint, Mo remarked: “I have watched the show over the years, and have seen a lot of people do it from start to finish. I always questioned myself and asked myself, do you think I can do that? Can I do it? Then I said, ‘I wanna do it’.”

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! 2020

I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! kicked off its first-ever UK-based series on Sunday night, with the ten celebrities reaching their new home at Gwrych Castle for the first time.

Hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly were quick to reference the show’s new home by greeting fans in Welsh and joked that even ‘the helicopters were socially-distanced’ in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The opening show saw celebrities including Vernon Kay, Beverley Callard and Mo Farah face a gruelling challenge as they journeyed into the castle, before taking on their first-ever trial Gates From Hell.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “I’m A Celeb’s Mo Farah ‘gets Halal Food in Camp to Respect Religious Beliefs”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.