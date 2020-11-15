Watch Video – Korea gets creative with drone technology

THE Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport in Seoul, Korea, organised a 10-minute show using 400 drones to console people over the growing concerns of the COVID-19 Pandemic as Korea gets creative with drone technology.

Four hundred drones were programmed to form images in an incredible display using drone technology above the Han River with an eye-catching flash mob in Seoul, Korea.

The show began with messages reminding residents fo safety measures, including wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distancing.

The incredibly creative drone technology display formed a thumbs up display to thank its key workers and show appreciation for medical staff through the pandemic.

The event went un-promoted to avoid mass gatherings due to the pandemic, however, the show not only touched the hearts of Koreans but amazed the world with their incredibly creative use of technology.

