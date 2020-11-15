TRUMP admits for the first time Joe Biden won the election, but he doesn’t concede graciously

Donald Trump has finally admitted, on Sunday, November 15, that Joe Biden has won the election, but that doesn’t mean he has to be happy about it. Or that he accepts it was a fair race. Admitting that the Democratic candidate had beaten him, Trump’s Twitter post launched a tirade of speculation about a ‘stolen’ presidency.

‘He won because the Election was Rigged,’ Trump tweeted in reference to his Democratic rival. ‘NO VOTE WATCHERS OR OBSERVERS allowed, vote tabulated by a Radical Left privately owned company, Dominion, with a bad reputation & bum equipment that couldn’t even qualify for Texas (which I won by a lot!), the Fake & Silent Media, & more!’

He only won in the eyes of the FAKE NEWS MEDIA. I concede NOTHING! We have a long way to go. This was a RIGGED ELECTION! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020



In a not so unusual about-turn, Trump completed backtracked an hour later, tweeting “I concede NOTHING!”

Trump continuously tweeted about a rigged election Sunday morning, insisting that “WE WILL WIN” despite the fact that all five of his recent lawsuits in Philadelphia have been thrown out.

