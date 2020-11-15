Philadelphia appeals court denies all of Trump’s lawsuits

PHILADELPHIA appeals court denies all FIVE of Trump’s lawsuits

On Friday, November 13, Trump’s election battle faced a major setback when the Court of Common Pleas in Philadelphia rejected each of the Republican campaign’s five challenges against the mail-in ballot. Trump has doggedly insisted that there were irregularities in more than 8,300 votes in Philadelphia.

Ohio-based law firm Porter Wright Morris & Arthur, who brought Trump’s legal suit against Pennsylvania, announced on Friday that they have withdrawn their services, with the President’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani stepping in to run the legal battles.

Several Trump advisors told the New York Times that they feared Giuliani was giving Trump false hope about the outcome of his challenges, and was damaging not only his remaining legal options, but also whatever chance of success he has should be choose to run for re-election in 2024.

________________________________________________________________________

