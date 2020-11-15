Tesco Reopens ‘non-essential’ Goods Sections Over Lockdown Confusion

TESCO has decided to reopen the ‘non-essential’ sections of its stores after lockdown confusion led to a flurry of complaints. The retail giant had previously barricaded ‘non-essential’ items – sparking fury amongst many of its customers.

The supermarket giant ordered the grand reopening of its upper floors in multi-level stores across England, which were initially blocked off in lockdown 2.0. A spokesperson said: “Our mezzanine levels are now open again for customers in all our stores.” Customers had complained they were baffled to find ‘non-essential’ items blocked off by walls of tinsel, chocolates and Lynx Africa stacked at the foot of escalators.

Tesco security guards watched over the haphazard barricades leaving shoppers unable to purchase items including clothing, electronics, homeware and toys. The store has also released its Christmas delivery slots – and is encouraging Brits to shop inshore amid high demand online.

