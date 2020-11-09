Tesco Sparks Outrage by Barricading off Winter Coats and Children’s Clothes

Tesco barricades off winter coats and children’s clothes among rows of ‘non-essential’ items at a London store.

-- Advertisement --



New lockdown measures were imposed in a Tesco store in Streatham, South London as metal barricades were seen blocking coats, clothes and other items. Tesco has barred shoppers from buying winter coats and children’s clothes by barricading items deemed ‘non-essential’ at one of its London stores- causing outrage among some shoppers.

A photo taken in the store, in Streatham, South London, showed metal barricades blocking off the coats and clothes, among other items. The photo in the Streatham store was taken by an angry shopper who posted on Twitter. It came after the UK went back into a national lockdown last week.

The shopper wrote: ‘Disappointed to see after the uproar of blocking off clothing, toys, homeware etc sections in one of your stores in Wales, you’ve now done this in your Streatham Extra store. I can buy booze, but, not a kettle or underwear.’

A Tesco spokesman replied on Twitter: ‘In line with new Government guidance in England which requires the closure of separate floors selling non-food items, we have closed the Clothing and General Merchandise departments in our stores that sell these products from a separate mezzanine level.’ Another Streatham shopper tweeted: “Exactly what is “non-essential” about me clothing my baby, can you explain please @MattHancock ⁩ ? The absolute state of this. Fuming.”

The Government’s guidance, released on November 5, says: ‘Where a business has sufficiently distinct parts, and one section provides essential retail and one section provides non-essential retail, the non-essential sections should close to limit interactions between customers and the opportunity for the disease to spread.

‘For example, a food shop may stay open, but a homeware section on a separate floor or separate building should close.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Tesco Sparks Outrage by Barricading off Winter Coats and Children’s Clothes”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!