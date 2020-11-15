Frustrated shoppers see online queues of 170,000 for Aldi’s Kevin the Carrot toys

Savvy shoppers awoke early on Sunday, November 15 to jump online to purchase Aldi’s much-coveted Kevin the Carrot stuffed toy, only to discover they were in the online queue behind 170,000 other eager buyers.

The popular toy who this year features in Aldi’s Christmas adverts as a pilot wearing a helmet and flying a fighter jet, last year caused brawls to break out in supermarket aisles.

An Aldi spokesperson said: “Our Kevin the Carrot soft toys are always incredibly popular. We have limited purchases to two soft toys of each character per customer, so as many people as possible have the chance to buy them. Additional stock will be available in store from 6th December onwards.”

People have reported waiting on the website for two and a half hours, only to find the toys they were after were sold out when they got through.

