Kevin The Carrot to Go on Sale with Glastonbury Style Queuing Software

KEVIN the Carrot is set to go on sale this Sunday at 8am. The expected demand for the Aldi Festive character is such that Glastonbury style queuing software will be used to manage the sales.

With last year’s Kevin causing chaos as stock ran out, people took to selling him on Ebay for extortionate sums. This year it is hoped that things will run smoother, although Kevin is a limited-edition product as he is part of the Aldi Specialbuy line. So once the stock is gone, it is gone. Kevin’s friends include Grate Grandma, Harry the Hedgehog and Wingman Turkey. Kevin branded mug and pyjamas will also be available.

Last year the Aldi website was swamped by Kevin buyers which caused the site to crash. According to The Sun after stock of Kevin ran out last year “they soon appeared on eBay with price tags as high as £1,000 leaving shoppers disgusted that some people would take advantage by inflating the price.”

Prices for Kevin and his friends start from £3.99, with bundles and even a “Giant Kevin” being available this year. Each customer will be limited to 2 of each character and delivery will be available. With Lockdown rules in place, the in-store fights that were seen last year should be prevented.

