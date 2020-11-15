KATIE Taylor remains undisputed world lightweight champion after points win over Gutierrez

Katie Taylor retains her WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO lightweight belts with a unanimous decision victory over Miriam Gutierrez at The SSE Arena, Wembley in the early hours of Sunday morning, November 15.

-- Advertisement --



Taylor outclassed her WBA mandatory opponent from the opening bell, flooring Gutierrez in the fourth round, who had no answer for Taylor’s speed.

Promoter Eddie Hearn called Taylor “the greatest to ever do it in women’s boxing.”

“I thought it was a great win,” Taylor, 34, told BB Radio 5 Live. “I wanted to stamp my authority early. I thought I hurt her in the first. She was very heavy handed and tough, it was a great 10 rounds and I am very happy.”

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Katie Taylor remains undisputed world champion”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.