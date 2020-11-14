KATIE Taylor says she is Katie Taylor “prepared to walk away the undisputed champion” ahead of Saturday night’s world title fight against Miriam Gutierrez.

Taylor is a five-time world amateur champion, a 2012 Olympic gold medallist and the winner of every major lightweight championship plus a super-lightweight belt. On Saturday, November 14 she will defend her undisputed lightweight championship against unbeaten challenger Gutierrez.

“I never get sick of looking at all the belts – it’s something I’ve worked extremely hard for,” said Taylor.

“One punch can change a fight in professional boxing. She is an unbeaten fighter and better than people expect.

“Hopefully I will do a bit of everything – outbox her and outfight her.

“People haven’t seen the best of me.

“Every belt is on the line. She has a lot to fight for. But this is the position I’ve always wanted to be in, defending my titles.

“I’m prepared to walk away the undisputed champion.”

