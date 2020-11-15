Andalucía celebrates first drop in ICU patients in a month and a drop in hospitalizations overall

Andalucía reached a major milestone on Sunday, November 15, as, for the first time in a month, the numbers admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for coronavirus have dropped. November saw 14 fewer Covid ICU admissions than last month, while those hospitalised have also decreased for the fifth consecutive day to 3,179, 150 less than Saturday.

-- Advertisement --



Data released by the Junta de Andalucía reflects a positive down-ward curve in the autonomous community; just thirteen days after the region exceeded the highest number of hospitalisations since the first wave in March.

On 13 November, the president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, announced an aid package of €660 million euros that will be allocated to the economic sectors affected by the restrictions imposed on Andalucía to face the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The aid will come in the form of direct aid, guarantees loans, and indirect aid with tax reductions.

_______________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucía celebrates first drop in ICU admissions in a month”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.