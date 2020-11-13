Juanma Moreno Has Announced a €660 Million Aid Package for Andalucían Businesses and the Self-Employed.

-- Advertisement --



The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, has announced an aid package of €660 million euros that will be allocated to the economic sectors affected by the restrictions imposed on Andalucía to face the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. The aid will come in the form of direct aid, guarantees loans, and indirect aid with tax reductions.

The Chairman of the Board hopes to implement “in the coming days” a formula that allows reaching “the largest possible number of people affected” by the economic effects of the pandemic and that will have three reference areas: 215 million euros through direct aid; 350 million euros for loan guarantees and 94 million euros through indirect aid- with the reduction of taxes.

Moreno showed his satisfaction for the attitude of collaboration and cooperation with the Andalusian Government of the business sectors and of the self–employed in the community, pointing out that they have acted with “enormous responsibility in all the months that we have been in the pandemic.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Juanma Moreno Announces €660 Million Aid Package for Andalucía”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!