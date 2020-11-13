Melbourne Gridlocked After 16 Week ‘Ring of Steel’ Confinement Ends

Melbourne descends into gridlock as citizens head for freedom. This is the first weekend since the lifting of the harsh 16 week ‘Ring of Steel’ confinement, and has seen many residents rush for regional Victoria, only to be stuck in gridlocked traffic throughout the city.

The controversial ‘Ring of Steel’ lockdown has lasted 16 weeks and seen new cases of Coronavirus fall to zero for the city for a 2-week period, with only 3 active cases remaining.

The Daily Mail reports that “The much-hated rule was lifted at midnight on Sunday, allowing residents to travel more than 25km from their homes, breaking the border between metropolitan Melbourne and regional areas.” And that “Victorians now have the ability to travel freely within the state and holiday in the warmer climates.”

The plan for Melbourne is to keep the current restrictions in place until late November and maintain control of the virus. Daniel Andrews, Victorian Premier, talked about the “amazing sacrifice and the character of the Victorian community” but has warned that the fight against the virus is not over. He is hoping to keep the number of cases low going into 2021 and throughout next year.

