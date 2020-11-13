COVID chaos in New Zealand as ONE case is confirmed in Auckland

The largest city in New Zealand has been thrown into Covid chaos after a shop assistant tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, November 12. The 20-something student developed symptoms while working in a clothes shop in Auckland’s CBD on Monday and went for a test on Tuesday, but she worked a shift on Wednesday while infectious.

All CBD workers were asked to remain at home on Friday, November 13 while health authorities contract traced the young woman, who attends Auckland University of Technology. Health authorities have made mask-wearing on public transport mandatory following the case, and have released a list of 11 ‘locations of interest’.

Director of Public Health Caroline McElnay has ordered a testing blitz, asking anyone who has visited the ‘locations of interest’ where the woman visited to get tested.

NZ Minister of COVID-19 Response Chris Hipkins said on Friday: ‘These recent events have highlighted just how important all of our ongoing vigilance is, as COVID-19 continues to rage around the globe, if we’re to continue to enjoy the very fortunate position we find ourselves and here in New Zealand.’

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Covid chaos in New Zealand".

