Founder of Hays Travel Dies after Collapsing at Head Office

Founder of Hays Travel Dies after Collapsing at the Sunderland Head Office on Friday.
A statement from the firm said: “It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we have to announce that John Hays, the founder and Managing Director of Hays Travel died today while doing the job he loved. “
John Hays, who was married to co-owner Irene Hays, died aged 71 at the Sunderland head office on Friday, a statement from the Wearside-based firm said. Mr Hays, who founded the firm in 1980 with its first branch in Seaham, had become a well-known personality in the region after expanding over the years.
Mr and Mrs Hays were last year praised after the firm purchased every Thomas Cook branch, retaining staff, following the travel operator’s collapse in September.
