Founder of Hays Travel Dies after Collapsing at Head Office

Founder of Hays Travel Dies after Collapsing at the Sunderland Head Office on Friday.

A statement from the firm said: “It is with the deepest sadness and regret that we have to announce that John Hays, the founder and Managing Director of Hays Travel died today while doing the job he loved. “

John Hays, who was married to co-owner Irene Hays, died aged 71 at the Sunderland head office on Friday, a statement from the Wearside-based firm said. Mr Hays, who founded the firm in 1980 with its first branch in Seaham, had become a well-known personality in the region after expanding over the years.