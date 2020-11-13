THE fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy happened on Thursday afternoon in West London. The police were called to the scene and fought to save his life.

The 17-year-old was found in Harrow near the Northwick Park Hospital with stab wounds. The Police were called to the incident just before 4pm and fought to save the boy. Paramedics were also called. Unfortunately, the boy has died, and a murder investigation is now underway. No suspects have currently been arrested.

-- Advertisement --



Scotland Yard have commented that “Officers attended and found a youth, believed to be aged 17, suffering stab injuries. He was given first aid at the scene by officers prior to the arrival of paramedics.” They also confirmed that the boy had died saying “Despite the best efforts of emergency services, he was pronounced dead at 4.31pm. Next of kin have been informed.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Fatal Stabbing of 17-year-old in West London”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!