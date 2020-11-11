Reading knife attacker pleads guilty

Reading park knife attacker pleads guilty to three murders and three attempted murders

At a hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday, November 11, Khairi Saadallah pleaded guilty to three murders and three attempted murders in a park in Reading during the summer, but denied the attacks were motivated by religion.

On Saturday evening, June 20, Saadallah launched into a stabbing frenzy as he attacked two separate groups in Forbury Gardens, killing three people and injuring three others. James Furlong, 36, David Wails, 49, and Joseph Ritchie-Bennett, 39, all died, while three others – their friend Stephen Young, and Patrick Edwards and Nishit Nisudan, who were sitting in a nearby group – were injured.

Saadallah, who came to the UK from Libya as a refugee in 2012, was accused at a court hearing in June of shouting “Allahu Akbar” before stabbing the three friends to death with a large knife he had allegedly purchased the previous day from a local supermarket.

