CSIC Suggest Vitamin D Could Help Stop Covid-19

THE CSIC, Spanish National Research Council, is suggesting that raising the entire population’s Vitamin D levels could help stop the Covid-19 pandemic.

The formation of Vitamin D in the body requires sunlight, although even in Spain, with the fantastic amount of sunshine, the levels of Vitamin D in most people are not high enough. It is estimated that not even half the world’s population have sufficient levels.

According to 20 Minutes, “experts point out that supplying not very high doses of this compound to all citizens can become one of the strategies to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.”

Research professor for the CSIC, José María Benlloch, believes that it is possible to lower the viral load of patients with Covid-19 and prevent people becoming infected. He has said that “Not very high doses could be given that would raise the vitamin D level of the entire population as prophylaxis. An agreement would have to be reached on what amount is reasonable and prudent, and for people to take these supplements”.

Benlloch and the CSIC’s research is very promising and has further ideas for halting the virus, they are using computer modelling to help with their predictions.

