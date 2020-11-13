Madrid Removes Lockdown For 10 Districts That Reduced Their Covid Rates by More Than 50%.

-- Advertisement --



The Ministry of Health of the Community of Madrid has made the decision decided this Friday to lift the restrictions across 10 areas in which the epidemiological situation has improved considerably in recent weeks and a downward trend is observed.

The lifting of mobility and activity limitations will be effective from 00:00 next Monday, ‘they will remain in effect throughout this weekend,’ said a spokesperson . The areas where the restrictions are lifted are: Brújula and Las Fronteras in Torrejón de Ardoz; El Espinillo, San Andrés and San Cristóbal, in Villaverde; Guadarrama, in the town of Guadarrama; Rafael Alberti and Peña Pietra, in Puente de Vallecas; San Blas, in Parla; and Vinateros-Torito, in the district of Moratalaz.

The general director of Public Health, Elena Andradas, announced that no area in ​​the Community of Madrid, of which there are almost 300, currently exceeds the accumulated incidence of 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 14 days.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Madrid Removes Lockdown For 10 Areas That Reduced The Covid Rate by More Half”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.

Euro Weekly News is delighted to continue to be able to bring you a range of News from around Spain in English and Global News live as it happens.

Euro Weekly News doesn’t cost you anything but your internet connection. Whether it’s bringing you the local Spanish news or the International news today, we’ve got you covered!

Euro Weekly News, the leading free local and national newspaper in Spain, the people’s paper, we lead others follow!